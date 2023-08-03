CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 6,884 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

