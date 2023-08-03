CX Institutional Buys 229 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.16 and its 200 day moving average is $435.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.