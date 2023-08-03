CX Institutional Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 over the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

