CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.