Morgan Stanley Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $129.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

