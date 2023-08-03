Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

