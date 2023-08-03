Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 172.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.55% of Domino’s Pizza worth $63,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after buying an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $398.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

