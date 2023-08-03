Barclays PLC Has $61.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282,748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Lamb Weston worth $61,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.