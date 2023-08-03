Barclays PLC Has $61.28 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.85% of Texas Roadhouse worth $61,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

