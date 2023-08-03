Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 30,184 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

