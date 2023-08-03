Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $378,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $918.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $933.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $884.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

