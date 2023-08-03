Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

