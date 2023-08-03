Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

