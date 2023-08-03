Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ES opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.