Intrust Bank NA Has $398,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

