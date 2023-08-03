Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.53.

CTSH opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

