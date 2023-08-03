Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $447.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.96. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

