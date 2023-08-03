Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 12,902.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

