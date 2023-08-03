BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.1 %

BHP Group stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.