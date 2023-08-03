Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Polaris by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,244,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Polaris by 12.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,477.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $216,942.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,477.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,927 shares of company stock worth $18,083,606 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.