Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

