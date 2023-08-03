Larson Financial Group LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 159.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 167,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 208.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,188,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,746,000 after purchasing an additional 291,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

