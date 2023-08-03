Larson Financial Group LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

