Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.