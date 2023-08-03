Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,514,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $6,687,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $4,467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 425,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.