Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $101.91 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

