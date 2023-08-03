Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

