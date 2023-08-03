Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Down 5.4 %

SCI stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

