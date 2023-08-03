Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance

Touchstone Bankshares stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Featured Stories

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

