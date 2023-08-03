Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.
Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance
Touchstone Bankshares stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
About Touchstone Bankshares
