Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

