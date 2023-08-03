Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.