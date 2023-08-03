Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman Sells 14,961 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

