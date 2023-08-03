Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

