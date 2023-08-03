Intrust Bank NA Sells 992 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,824 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 771.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 360,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,412,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.