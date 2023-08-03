Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 332.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.