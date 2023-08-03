Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

