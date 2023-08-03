Summit Global Investments Buys 883 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $314.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $805.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

