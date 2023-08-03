Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,716. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

