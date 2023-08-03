19,418 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

