23,200 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

