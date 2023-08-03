Summit Global Investments Purchases 10,975 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.18% of MasterCraft Boat worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

