Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weis Markets news, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

