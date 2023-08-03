Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,940 shares of company stock worth $1,058,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

