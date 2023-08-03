Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

