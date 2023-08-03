Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 328,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

