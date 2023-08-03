Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $367.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

