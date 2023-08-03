Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BKCC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

