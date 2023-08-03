Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GMRE stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $633.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

