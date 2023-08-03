Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,069 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BOX were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BOX by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,230. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

