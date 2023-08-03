Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $499.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.15. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,524 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

